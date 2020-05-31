Following are the top stories: NATION DEL23 PM-LD MANNKIBAAT Pain of poor and labourers hit hard by coronavirus crisis cannot be explained in words: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the poor and labourers have been hit the hardest by the coronavirus crisis and that their pain cannot be explained in words. DEL16 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 8,380 cases; death toll climbs to 5,164 New Delhi: India registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 8,380 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 1,82,143, while the death toll rose to 5,164, according to the Union Health Ministry.

DEL22 VIRUS-CICSE-BOARD-EXAMS Lockdown: CISCE allows class 10,12 students to change exam centre, appear for boards later New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has allowed students to appear for the pending board exams from the city they are in at present and has also given an option to candidates to take up the exam later during compartmental tests, according to officials. DEL19 VIRUS-CSIR DG-INTERVIEW Herd immunity as COVID-19 strategy risky, countries must make timely interventions: CSIR DG New Delhi: Banking on developing herd immunity to fight coronavirus is “too large a risk” for any nation and only timely interventions can mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Director General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Shekhar Mande said. By Uzmi Athar DEL7 JK-SHELLING Pak shells areas along LoC in Poonch, man injured Jammu: A 25-year-old man was injured in overnight mortar shelling by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday. BOM4 GA-VIRUS-TOURISM Goa eyes to revive tourism sector hit hard by COVID-19 Panaji: The Goa government on Sunday said that although the coronavirus pandemic has brought all the economic activities to a grinding halt, it was now taking steps to revive the economy, especially the tourism sector. MDS2 TN-LOCKDOWN-EXTENSION Tamil Nadu extends coronavirus lockdown till June 30, allows partial resumption of public transport Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown till June 30, albeit with more relaxations that included partially opening up public transport and allowing more employees at the workplace.

WORLD FGN16 US-TRUMP-2NDLD G7 Trump postpones G7 summit, wants to expand it to G10 or G11, including India Washington: US President Donald Trump has postponed the G7 Summit till September and expressed his desire to expand the "outdated" bloc to G10 or G11, including India and three other nations to the grouping of the world's top economies. By Lalit K Jha FGN17 US-2NDLD VIOLENCE Protests over police killings rage in dozens of US cities Minneapolis (US): Tense protests over the death of George Floyd and other police killings of black people grew Saturday from New York to Tulsa to Los Angeles, with police cars set ablaze and reports of injuries mounting on all sides as the country convulsed through another night of unrest after months of coronavirus lockdowns..