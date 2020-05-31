Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 13:27 IST
Following are the top stories: NATION DEL23 PM-LD MANNKIBAAT Pain of poor and labourers hit hard by coronavirus crisis cannot be explained in words: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the poor and labourers have been hit the hardest by the coronavirus crisis and that their pain cannot be explained in words. DEL16 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 8,380 cases; death toll climbs to 5,164 New Delhi: India registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 8,380 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 1,82,143, while the death toll rose to 5,164, according to the Union Health Ministry.

DEL22 VIRUS-CICSE-BOARD-EXAMS Lockdown: CISCE allows class 10,12 students to change exam centre, appear for boards later New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has allowed students to appear for the pending board exams from the city they are in at present and has also given an option to candidates to take up the exam later during compartmental tests, according to officials. DEL19 VIRUS-CSIR DG-INTERVIEW Herd immunity as COVID-19 strategy risky, countries must make timely interventions: CSIR DG New Delhi: Banking on developing herd immunity to fight coronavirus is “too large a risk” for any nation and only timely interventions can mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Director General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Shekhar Mande said. By Uzmi Athar DEL7 JK-SHELLING Pak shells areas along LoC in Poonch, man injured Jammu: A 25-year-old man was injured in overnight mortar shelling by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday. BOM4 GA-VIRUS-TOURISM Goa eyes to revive tourism sector hit hard by COVID-19 Panaji: The Goa government on Sunday said that although the coronavirus pandemic has brought all the economic activities to a grinding halt, it was now taking steps to revive the economy, especially the tourism sector. MDS2 TN-LOCKDOWN-EXTENSION Tamil Nadu extends coronavirus lockdown till June 30, allows partial resumption of public transport Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown till June 30, albeit with more relaxations that included partially opening up public transport and allowing more employees at the workplace.

WORLD FGN16 US-TRUMP-2NDLD G7 Trump postpones G7 summit, wants to expand it to G10 or G11, including India Washington: US President Donald Trump has postponed the G7 Summit till September and expressed his desire to expand the "outdated" bloc to G10 or G11, including India and three other nations to the grouping of the world's top economies. By Lalit K Jha FGN17 US-2NDLD VIOLENCE Protests over police killings rage in dozens of US cities Minneapolis (US): Tense protests over the death of George Floyd and other police killings of black people grew Saturday from New York to Tulsa to Los Angeles, with police cars set ablaze and reports of injuries mounting on all sides as the country convulsed through another night of unrest after months of coronavirus lockdowns..

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Chinese vaccine could be ready by year-end, government body says

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

At this phase of my career, I am enjoying my cricket: Ishant

He has been phenomenal in the last few years and India pacer Ishant Sharma simply believes that it has to do with him enjoying his cricket. The 31-year-old, who is Indias senior-most cricketer in the current set-up with 97 Tests, said that ...

Virtual classes for Kerala school students from tomorrow

The Kerala government will begin virtual classes for school students from June 1, in an effort to ensure that they do not miss out on lessons due to COVID-19 induced lockdown. Director of Public Instruction DPI K Jeevan Babu said the classe...

Maha govt extends lockdown in state till June 30

The Maharashtra government on Sunday extended till June 30 the lockdown in the entire state, and announced easing of restrictions and phase-wise resumption of activities under the Mission Begin Again. As per the revised guidelines issued on...

Replace your restlessness with positivity: Anupam Kher advises 'young friends'

Actor Anupam Kher on Sunday advised his young friends to use the time during the lockdown period in the right direction, and with positivity. Through a recorded video message shared on Twitter, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor addressed the ex...
