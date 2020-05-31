Two more COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh
Two more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Chandigarh's Bapu Dham Colony today, said the Public Relations Department of the Union Territory.
Two more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Chandigarh's Bapu Dham Colony today, said the Public Relations Department of the Union Territory.
Both the patients were contacts of a positive COVID-19 case.
The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh now stands at 291, including 88 active cases. (ANI)
