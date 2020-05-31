Left Menu
Lockdown in UP to continue till June 30 but with some relaxations

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday said the coronavirus-induced lockdown will remain in force in the State till June 30 with some relaxations outside the containment zones.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 31-05-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 18:58 IST
Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, during a press conference in Lucknow on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday said the coronavirus-induced lockdown will remain in force in the State till June 30 with some relaxations outside the containment zones. UP's new guidelines come a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones" for the next one month beginning June 1.

Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, who released the guidelines at a press conference here, said that relaxations outside the containment zone would be provided in three-phase. Phase 1: Religious places and places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services, and shopping malls will be permitted to open from June 8.

Phase 2: Schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions are proposed to be opened in July based on the guidelines issued by the Centre. Phase 3: Activities to remain banned -- international air travel of passengers; operation of Metro Rail; cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places; and, social/political/sports/entertainment/ academic/cultural/religious functions/and other large congregations.

The state government said that it will follow the MHA's national directives for coronavirus management including the compulsory use of face masks and social distancing norms. "Face coverings are compulsory in public places, workplaces and during transport. Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet in public places. Shops will ensure physical distancing among customers and will not allow more than 5 persons at a time," read the directives issued by the MHA.

The State government said that night curfew will continue to remain in force, on the movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities outside containment zones till June 30. Guidelines for Containment Zones

* There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining a supply of essential goods and services. * In the containment zones, there shall be intensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance, and other clinical interventions, as required.

* Containment zones will be demarcated by the District authorities after taking into consideration the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). * Areas out of the containment zone having the possibility of new COVID-19 cases will be marked as a buffer zone and activities will be allowed according to District authorities.

Guidelines, relaxations outside Containment Zones * Prohibition on the entry of people from containment zones or hotspot areas in Delhi to Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad will remain.

* All government offices will operate with 100 per cent workforce. Staggered timings will be followed -- 9 am to 5 pm, 10 am to 6 pm and 11 am to 7 pm. * All industrial units are allowed to operate outside containment zone. Social distancing and other health guidelines to be ensured. Night shifts are also allowed.

* Supermarkets are allowed to open with conditions of social distancing and other precautionary measures. Weekly markets will be allowed in rural areas. No weekly markets in urban areas. * Marriage halls are allowed to open but permission needs to be taken before marriage. Permission for more than 30 people attending the wedding will not be granted.

* Salons and beauty parlours are allowed to remain open with conditions of social distancing and other precautionary measures. Staff working in salons/beauty parlours should wear face shields and gloves while working. * Taxi and cab services will be allowed. State buses will be allowed to operate on the condition that only passengers as per the seating capacity of the buses travel. Passengers cannot travel while standing in the bus.

* Parks allowed opening in the morning between 5 am to 8 am and 5 pm to 8 pm in the evening. Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday said that lockdown will continue in containment zones till June 30 and only essential activities will be allowed in those areas.

"Lockdown shall continue to remain in force in the containment zones till 30 June. In the containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed. There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining the supply of essential goods and services. In the containment zones, there shall be intensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance, and other clinical interventions, as required," MHA said in its guidelines for #Unlock1. It also issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1." (ANI)

