ASI dies in road accident in Punjab's Ferozepur

A 45-year-old Assistant Sub Inspector of Punjab police died in a road accident here, police said on Sunday. Balwinder Singh was returning home in a car on Saturday night when the vehicle lost balance and rammed into a roundabout near the cantonment area, they said.

Another car coming from the opposite direction also collided with the ASI's vehicle, police further said. Balwinder died on the spot, they said, adding that a case has been registered.