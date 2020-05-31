Combating COVID-19: Assam conducts over one lakh tests

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has informed that over one lakh tests for COVID-19 have been done in the State till now. "Today we have achieved the milestone of conducting more than one lakh COVID-19 tests. Assam has developed the capacity to test 10,000 people per day," State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters.

"With the increased capacity of testing, we would like to reduce institutional quarantine to four days. When we are able to test 10,000 people per day, we will reach the position to release a person from quarantine within four days, which will save public money," added Sarma. With 56 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Assam on Sunday, the total count of coronavirus cases has reached 1,272 in the State.

Out of the new 56 cases, 18 were reported in Lakhimpur, 12 from Barpeta, seven from Udalguri, five from Baksa, five from Dhubri, three from Kamrup, two from Dhemaji, two from Airport, one from Nalbari. However, the remaining one is yet to be ascertained, tweeted Sarma. As of Sunday, there are 1,102 active COVID-19 cases in the State as 163 patients recovered and four cases of death. (ANI)