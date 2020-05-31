Left Menu
UP okays interstate travel but curbs continue on Noida, Ghaziabad borders

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 31-05-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 22:18 IST
UP okays interstate travel but curbs continue on Noida, Ghaziabad borders
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday allowed interstate travel but restrictions on movement of people into Ghaziabad and Noida from the adjacent national capital will continue. In guidelines on the next phase of the lockdown, which begins Monday and will last till June 30, the state government left it to Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad administrations to take a call on relaxing restrictions on travelers from New Delhi.

By late evening, both Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad authorities decided that their border with Delhi will remain sealed as before. Both districts allow movement related to essential services and for people with valid passes through their "sealed" borders.

But the restrictions meant to contain coronavirus cause problems for people who commute to work across the border. Gautam Buddh Nagar has seen 414 coronavirus cases, including 7 deaths, so far. There have been 328 cases, including four deaths, in Ghaziabad, while in Delhi the cases tally is close to 20,000 and deaths 473.

Largely following the Centre's guidelines issued a day earlier, the state government has allowed the opening of religious places, malls and educational institutes in a phased manner from June 8 onwards. Barbershops too will open but they have to follow social distancing and other norms.

On travel, the order issued by Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari said, "There is no ban on interstate and intra-state movement by persons or goods." The order added that there is no need for a separate approval or an e-permit for this. But at the same time, it said there will be a ban on the movement of people from the containment areas in Delhi to the NCR areas of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad.

"The district administrations in consultation with police and the Health Department will issue separate orders for their respective areas as per the guidelines of Union Ministries of Home and Health and Family Welfare," the official said. All government offices will open with 100 per cent staff. But to prevent crowding, there will be three shifts from 9 am to 5 pm, 10 am to 6 pm and 11 am to 7 pm. Sanitisation and social distancing will have to be ensured.

All schools, colleges, educational institutes, and coaching institutes are proposed to open in July, following the Centre's guidelines. "Marriage venues can open but prior permission has to be sought, and not more than 30 persons are permitted to attend a marriage function," a UP government statement said.

"Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls, and other similar places will remain closed till further orders," Tiwari said. Stadiums and other sports venues can open but not spectators will be allowed.

International air travel and Metro services will remain suspended till further orders. Movement of people will remain prohibited from 9 pm to 5 am.

Industrial activity outside the containment zone is allowed. Industrial units will have to ensure social distancing, thermal scanning, sanitization and wearing masks. Night shifts are permitted if the factories provide safe transport home.

In urban areas, no weekly markets will be allowed. In rural areas, they can be held with social distancing in place. Street vendors can operate in open spaces with similar conditions.

"Sweet shops can open, but customers cannot sit there and consume the sweets," the statement said. State roadways buses can run within the state but they cannot carry passengers beyond the seating capacity.

Parks will open from 5 am to 8 am and from 5 pm to 8 pm.

