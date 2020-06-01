2 more test COVID-19 positive in UP's Shamli district

2 more test COVID-19 positive in UP's Shamli districtPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 01-06-2020 00:58 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 00:58 IST
Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli on Sunday, taking the total number cases in the district to nine, officials said
The district magistrate said that both the men had returned from Noida on May 28
They have been shifted to a COVID-19 hospital on, the official said..
