Fire engines spray insecticides to kill locusts in Jaipur

Fire engines on Sunday sprayed insecticides to kill locusts at Ghati Ghanshyampur village in Ramgarh area of Jaipur district. Pakistan has become a new breeding ground of locusts, entering Rajasthan from adjoining areas in Pakistan, said BR Kadwa, deputy director of the agriculture department, Rajasthan on May 26.

Locust, known as 'Tiddi Dal' in north India, is a type of grasshoppers that usually move in large numbers and devastate crops. Earlier this year, several parts of Rajasthan had reported locust attacks. Notably, the first locust attack of this year was reported from Ganganagar, a district in north Rajasthan bordering Pakistan, on May 11.

The Locust Warning Organisation (LWO) of the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has warned of another attack in May-June this year. (ANI)