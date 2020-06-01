Coronavirus tally in Himachal Pradesh rises to 333

A total of 333 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, including 208 active cases and five deaths, the state Health Department said on Monday. According to officials, 116 people have recovered from the virus after treatment while four people have migrated out of the state.

Of the 333 cases, 111 are from Hamirpur district, 87 from Kangra, 38 from Una, 32 from Solan, 20 from Chamba, 18 Bilaspur, 12 Mandi, 9 Shimla, 4 Sirmour and two Kullu. No cases have been reported from Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts of the state. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country on Monday witnessed its highest-ever spike of 8,392 cases, while 230 more deaths related to the infection were also reported in the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,90,535 including 93,322 active cases, 91,819 cured/discharged/migrated, and 5,394 deaths.