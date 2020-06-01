Won't allow inter-state transport, says Goa CM
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that his government will not permit the inter-state transport, but the relaxations announced by the Centre will be allowed in the coastal State.ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 01-06-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 16:11 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that his government will not permit the inter-state transport, but the relaxations announced by the Centre will be allowed in the coastal State. Sawant, while speaking to ANI here, said: "All relaxations announced by the Central government will be allowed in Goa. Other decisions regarding relaxations will be taken in a Cabinet meeting later today. We are not allowing inter-state transport."
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday, in its new guidelines, which are applicable from June 1, said that there shall be no restriction on the inter-state and intra-state movement for goods and persons.No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movements. However, if a State or a Union Territory, based on reasons of public health and its assessment of the situation, proposes to regulate the movement of persons, it will give wide publicity in advance regarding the restrictions to be placed on such movement and the related procedures to be followed, the MHA had said. As per the MHA guidelines, only a limited number of activities would remain prohibited throughout the country during #Unlock1, which will remain in effect from June 1 till June 30.
At present, Goa has 28 COVID-19 active cases while 42 people have cured and discharged, as per the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare. (ANI)
