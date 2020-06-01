Social organisation distributes 8 lakh food packets in MP

An Ujjain-based social organisation has claimed to have distributed food packets to about eight lakh people in Madhya Pradesh during the over two-month-long coronavirus-enforced lockdown. Nearly 60 workers of the Ujjaiyani Seva Samiti prepared food every day and supplied it to people in Ujjain, Indore and Dewas districts, which are COVID-19 red zones, an organisation member said on Monday.

"We distributed food packets to nearly eight lakh people in the three districts on our own, and with the help of other social workers and Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat in his area, Sanver, the samiti's coordinator Ghanshyam Patel told PTI. The samiti supplied 12,000 to 15,000 food packets daily as part of its service, its 93-year-old patron M P Mansinghka, a businessman-turned-social worker, said, adding that all 65 members of the social organisation contribute to run its kitchen through their own resources.