Social organisation distributes 8 lakh food packets in MP

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 01-06-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 16:52 IST
An Ujjain-based social organisation has claimed to have distributed food packets to about eight lakh people in Madhya Pradesh during the over two-month-long coronavirus-enforced lockdown. Nearly 60 workers of the Ujjaiyani Seva Samiti prepared food every day and supplied it to people in Ujjain, Indore and Dewas districts, which are COVID-19 red zones, an organisation member said on Monday.

"We distributed food packets to nearly eight lakh people in the three districts on our own, and with the help of other social workers and Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat in his area, Sanver, the samiti's coordinator Ghanshyam Patel told PTI. The samiti supplied 12,000 to 15,000 food packets daily as part of its service, its 93-year-old patron M P Mansinghka, a businessman-turned-social worker, said, adding that all 65 members of the social organisation contribute to run its kitchen through their own resources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

