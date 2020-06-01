Situation along border in Arunachal calm, normal: Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday asserted there has been no report of any standoff between the Indian and Chinese troops in the state, which shares a 1,080-km border with China. Khandu's comments come amid the ongoing border row with China in Ladakh and some other areas, and circulation of videos and pictures of clashes between personnel of the Indian Army and the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

The chief minister termed the Ladakh incident "unfortunate", especially as it coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic. But, he said, there is no "war-like" situation between the two countries at the state border. "We are well-prepared to face any kind of situation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is capable of tackling any situation. The defence ministry has already made its stand clear (on the issue)," Khandu told reporters here, and appealed to people not to panic.

"The situation along the border in Arunachal is calm and normal," he added. The Indian Army had on Sunday trashed a social media video purportedly showing clashes between Chinese and Indian troops in eastern Ladakh.

"The contents of the video being circulated are not authenticated. Attempt to link it with the situation on the northern borders is malafide. Currently no violence is happening," the Army said in a statement. It said differences between the two sides are being addressed through interaction between military commanders as per established protocols on management of border disputes between the two countries.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah have said diplomatic and military-level dialogues are underway with China on the current border row..