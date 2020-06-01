6 more COVID-19 cases in Muzaffarnagar

Six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 51, officials said on Monday. The six new cases in the district are migrant workers who had recently returned from Tamil Nadu and were placed under quarantine, they said.

The authorities received results for samples of 241 people, of which six came back positive for novel coronavirus, said Muzaffarnagar DM Selva Kumari J. The six patients have been shifted to Muzaffarnagar Medical College in Begarajpur, the district magistrate added.