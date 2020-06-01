734 stranded people return from Goa, over 1,200 sent to Jharkhand

As many as 734 returnees who arrived in Mizoram from Goa in a special train on Monday donated over Rs 50,000 to NGOs as a token of appreciation for their service, an official said. The returnees in all the coaches collected Rs 54,000 and donated it to various NGOs of Bairabi town.

The migrants who reached Bairabi railway station on the Mizoram-Assam border were received by Kolasib district deputy commissioner Dr H Lalthlangliana, superintendent of police (SP) Vanlalfaka Ralte and other officials at the railway station. The migrants were transported by buses to their respective districts after undergoing screening in at least 10 screening counters at the railway station, the official said.

The returnees will have to undergo rapid antibody test once they reach quarantine facilities in their respective districts, he said. Nearly 1,300 residents of Jharkhand stranded in Mizoram were sent back to their state by the special train that transported Mizoram residents from Goa on Monday.

Meanwhile, officials of the excise and narcotics department said that at least 6 drivers tasked to transport the returnees from Bairabi railway station, have been arrested for consuming alcohol on Monday. Earlier on Sunday, a bus, which transported returnees from Delhi met with an accident at Mualkhang near Aizawl and the bus driver identified as F. Lalnunzama (51) was arrested and booked for driving the vehicle under influence of alcohol, the police said.

Another bus, that transported returnees, also met with an accident near Aibawk village while coming back to Aizawl after dropping the returnees in Lunglei on Monday, police said. The bus driver was rushed to Aibawk Community Health Centre.

The Mizoram government is taking back residents of the state, who are stranded in different parts of the country, in a staggered manner. An official said that about 1,500 people stranded in Maharashtra are expected to arrive by a special train at Bairabi on Tuesday.