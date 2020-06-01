Left Menu
Nepal records highest single-day spike with 226 new COVID-19 cases

With 226 new COVID-19 cases, Nepal on Monday recorded its all-time highest single-day rise, said the country's health ministry while confirming the national tally at 1,798.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 01-06-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 21:58 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

In the past 24 hours, Dailekh reported 41 cases followed by 40 in Kapilvastu, 38 in Sarlahi, 19 in Jumla, 18 in Rautahat, 14 in Kailali, and 10 in Salyan of COVID-19. Dang reported nine COVID-19 cases, Banke and Dhanusha recorded seven cases each, Surkhet and Siraha five cases each, three cases each in Nawalparasi East and Palpa, while Rupandehi, Jhapa, and Mahottari recorded two new cases of the virus.

Makwanpur, Udaypur, Accham, Baitadi, Doti and Kanchanpur recorded one case each of coronavirus. Devkota said that 59 districts out of 77 in Nepal have confirmed the infection till now. Province no. 1 till date has recorded 168 cases while the Province no. 2 has registered 694 cases. Bagmati Province has recorded a total of 46 cases while Gandaki Province has recorded 26 COVID-19 cases.

Province no. 5 has the highest number of cases with 621 confirmed infections, while Karnali Province has 198 cases. Sudurpaschim Province has 45 cases of the coronavirus. A total of 221 people have successfully recovered so far while eight have succumbed to the deadly virus, including a two-year-old toddler. (ANI)

