Complaint filed over fake message about community transmission of COVID-19 in Goa: Vishwajit Rane

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit P Rane on Tuesday said that a complaint has been filed against a fake message circulating on social media about how community transmission of coronavirus has begun in the state.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 02-06-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 15:49 IST
Goa Health Minister Vishwajit P Rane (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit P Rane on Tuesday said that a complaint has been filed against a fake message circulating on social media about how community transmission of coronavirus has begun in the state. "A fake message is being circulated on WhatsApp with my picture stating recovery of patients and how community transmission has begun in Goa. It is my humble request to the citizens to keep their faith in the health authorities," Rane appealed in a Facebook post.

He urged people to be responsible citizens and support each other and the government in the fight against the menace of coronavirus in the country. "We will be taking strict action against those instilling fear among the people by spreading fake messages. A complaint in this regard has already been filed with the Collector and police station keeping the Epidemic Act into consideration," Rane said.

"I would like to reiterate to the people that this is a very sensitive time and rumor-mongering will not be tolerated," he added. In a following post, he said that the Goa government is ensuring strict control measures and are vigilant about maintaining stringent testing to tackle further community spread.

"Our Government under the guidance of CM Dr Pramod Sawant is working persistently towards flattening the curve through extensive levels of contact tracing and social assistance. I request all my fellow citizens to take mandated precautions, including wearing a mask and maintaining social distance in public places," he said. Rane had last night said that six more patients have recovered in Goa, bringing the total number of active cases in the state down to 23. (ANI)

