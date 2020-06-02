Left Menu
Development News Edition

BMC officials to ensure beds are reserved at private hospitals

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 20:39 IST
BMC officials to ensure beds are reserved at private hospitals

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday ordered appointment of civic officials at private hospitals in Mumbai to ensure that 80 per cent beds are reserved for coronavirus patients as per a government order. The issue came up during the state cabinet's meeting, an official statement said.

Thackeray instructed that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials be deployed at private hospitals to ensure that 80 per cent beds are reserved for coronavirus patients as per the government's earlier decision, it said. BMC commissioner I S Chahal said it will be made mandatory for laboratories to give COVID-19 test reports within 24 hours. He also informed that the number of coronavirus patients in the city is now doubling in 19 days.

There are 21,000 active coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the BMC commissioner said. Principal secretary (public health) Pradeep Vyas told the ministers that 35.23 per cent of coronavirus patients in the country were reported in Maharashtra, where the death rate due to the virus infection is 3.37 per cent.

The overall death rate due to the pandemic in the country is 2.82 per cent, the statement said. "The death rate in Gujarat is 6.18 per cent, in West Bengal it is 5.6 per cent and in Madhya Pradesh 4.32 per cent.

At one point, the death rate in Maharashtra was 7.05 per cent, now it has come down to 3.37 per cent," the statement quoted Vyas as saying. 40 per cent of coronavirus patients in the state belonged to the age group of 30 to 40, while 67 per cent of who died had co-morbidity (other chronic ailments such as diabetes).

In Mumbai, the recovery rate is 41.3 per cent, while in Thane it is 36.59 per cent, the statement said. 4.50 lakh tests have been conducted in Maharashtra till now and the state is behind only Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in terms of number of tests conducted, it claimed.

1,400 coronavirus patients in the state are in serious condition, the statement said. Ministers made suggestions about making ambulances available speedily and asked officials to pursue possible ferrying of heath care workers by local trains, it said.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' centred over East-central Arabian Sea

The Cyclonic storm Nisarga over East-central Arabian Sea moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 13 kmph during the past six hours. The cyclonic storm lay centred at 5.30 pm today over East-central Arabian Sea near latitude 16.3N and lon...

Andhra CM directs officials to clear Rs 1,323 crore housing dues to poor

Ahead of the distribution of house site patta next week, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to clear Rs 1,323 crore housing dues to the poor. The amount aggregating to Rs 1,323 cores was spent...

There will be some impact on profitability in short term due to coronavirus: HUL

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd HUL on Tuesday said the coronavirus pandemic has imposed incremental operating costs on the business and there will be some impact on its profitability in the short term. In a regulatory filing, HUL, howeve...

Sports court sets November dates to hear Russian doping case

The Russian doping scandal will return to sports highest court in November when the nation faces a four-year ban of its flag, anthem and colors from Olympic Games and world championships. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Tuesday i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020