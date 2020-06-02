BMC officials to ensure beds are reserved at private hospitals

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday ordered appointment of civic officials at private hospitals in Mumbai to ensure that 80 per cent beds are reserved for coronavirus patients as per a government order. The issue came up during the state cabinet's meeting, an official statement said.

Thackeray instructed that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials be deployed at private hospitals to ensure that 80 per cent beds are reserved for coronavirus patients as per the government's earlier decision, it said. BMC commissioner I S Chahal said it will be made mandatory for laboratories to give COVID-19 test reports within 24 hours. He also informed that the number of coronavirus patients in the city is now doubling in 19 days.

There are 21,000 active coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the BMC commissioner said. Principal secretary (public health) Pradeep Vyas told the ministers that 35.23 per cent of coronavirus patients in the country were reported in Maharashtra, where the death rate due to the virus infection is 3.37 per cent.

The overall death rate due to the pandemic in the country is 2.82 per cent, the statement said. "The death rate in Gujarat is 6.18 per cent, in West Bengal it is 5.6 per cent and in Madhya Pradesh 4.32 per cent.

At one point, the death rate in Maharashtra was 7.05 per cent, now it has come down to 3.37 per cent," the statement quoted Vyas as saying. 40 per cent of coronavirus patients in the state belonged to the age group of 30 to 40, while 67 per cent of who died had co-morbidity (other chronic ailments such as diabetes).

In Mumbai, the recovery rate is 41.3 per cent, while in Thane it is 36.59 per cent, the statement said. 4.50 lakh tests have been conducted in Maharashtra till now and the state is behind only Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in terms of number of tests conducted, it claimed.

1,400 coronavirus patients in the state are in serious condition, the statement said. Ministers made suggestions about making ambulances available speedily and asked officials to pursue possible ferrying of heath care workers by local trains, it said.