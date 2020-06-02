Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police personnel, SpiceJet passenger among 5 fresh COVID-19 cases in Himachal; tally 346

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 02-06-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 23:21 IST
Delhi Police personnel, SpiceJet passenger among 5 fresh COVID-19 cases in Himachal; tally 346

The number of coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh rose to 346 on Tuesday as five more people were confirmed positive for the infection, officials said. The fresh cases include a Delhi Police personnel, a SpiceJet passenger and a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) employee, they said.

While three fresh cases were reported from Kangra district, two were detected from Mandi district, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said. He further said 18 patients -- nine in Hamirpur, four in Mandi, two in Una, one each in Bilaspur, Kangra and Sirmaur -- recovered from coronavirus on Tuesday.

A 22-year-old woman from Bhaniara village in Shahpur in Kangra, who arrived on a SpiceJet flight from Delhi on May 26, tested positive for COVID-19, an official said. A student, she was asymptomatic, he added.

A 56-year-old Delhi Police personnel also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the official said. A resident of Sunehar, he returned from Delhi in a car on May 27 and was asymptomatic as well, the official added.

Both of them are being shifted to the Panchayati Raj Training Institute (PRTI) in Baijnath, he said. A 57-year-old ex-serviceman from Bairghatta in Dheera also tested positive, the official said, adding he returned from Delhi on May 30.

He works in the DTC and was in home quarantine since his arrival, the official said. Having co-morbidity, the man is being shifted to the Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC) at the zonal hospital in Dharamshala, he added.

In Mandi, two men, aged 23 and 31, who returned from Mumbai, tested positive for COVID-19, a district official said. They are from Ladhbhadol and Paddar blocks and were institutionally quarantined at Jogindernagar, he added.

The number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 346. The active cases are 200, while 140 patients have recovered. Six have died of the infection, the officials said. Hamirpur has the highest number of active cases in the state at 72, followed by 56 in Kangra, 18 in Solan, 17 in Una, 13 in Chamba, 10 in Bilaspur, seven in Shimla, five in Mandi, and one each in Kullu and Sirmaur.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Protests over Floyd's death expose raw race relations worldwide

Images of a white police officer kneeling on the neck of African-American George Floyd who then died have sparked angry protests from Amsterdam to Nairobi, but they also expose deeper grievances among demonstrators over strained race relati...

Cyclone Nisarga: Ahead of landfall, rains lash Mumbai

Ahead of the expected landfall of cyclone Nisarga in Alibaug in Maharashtras Raigaddistrict, Mumbai and its metropolitan areas received rainfallsince evening on Tuesday, which intensified later in thenightMet updates at 10.30 pm, 2 Jun. Mum...

Mizoram guv to donate 30 pc of salary for 6 months to fight COVID-19 outbreak

Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Tuesday committed 30 per of his gross salary for a period of six months to fight the outbreak of novel coronavirus, Raj Bhavan officials said. They said 30 per cent of the governors salary is slight...

UN urges billions in aid for Yemen as virus ravages cities

The United Nations on Tuesday called on countries to raise at least 2.4 billion for Yemen, where more than five years of war have pushed the countrys health care system to a state of collapse with little capacity to test or treat those infe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020