Left Menu
Development News Edition

Highest single-day spike of 396 COVID-19 cases in Bengal; 10 more die of disease

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-06-2020 01:26 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 01:02 IST
Highest single-day spike of 396 COVID-19 cases in Bengal; 10 more die of disease
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal registered the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 396 people testing positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, the state health department said. Ten persons died due to the disease since Monday evening, raising the death toll in the state to 263, it said.

Eight deaths were reported from Kolkata and one each from Birbhum and North 24 Parganas districts. The tally of coronavirus cases rose to 5,772 in the state, while the number of active cases stood at 3,423, the department said in its daily bulletin.

The state government maintained that 72 coronavirus-infected patients died due to co-morbidities, and COVID-19 in those cases was "incidental". Of the 396 fresh cases, 116 are from the metropolis.

North 24 Parganas and Howrah accounted for 74 and 49 new cases respectively, the bulletin said. "Many returnees have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kolkata as well as in the districts," a senior health official said.

At least 104 coronavirus patients were discharged from various hospitals since Monday, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 22,410, the bulletin said.

TRENDING

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

Emissions Trading Scheme ready to cut NZ's greenhouse gas pollution

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

After Facebook staff walkout, Zuckerberg defends no warning label on Trump posts

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Tuesday that he stood by his decision not to challenge inflammatory posts by U.S. President Donald Trump, refusing to give ground a day after staff members staged a rare public protest. A group...

U.S. senator wants defense bill to ban use of military against peaceful protests

A Democratic U.S. senator said on Tuesday he would try to make it illegal for President Donald Trump to use the military against protesters, after days of demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died as a white poli...

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes up on signs of economic rebound

Wall Street posted gains on Tuesday as market participants looked past widespread social unrest and pandemic worries to focus instead on easing lockdown restrictions and signs of economic recovery. Tech shares, along with cyclical stocks li...

TikTok has its Arab Spring moment as teen activism overtakes dance moves

Just a few months ago, 17-year-old Taylor Cassidy was spending hours flailing her arms in an attempt to pick up the latest dance move the Renegade.That all changed as Cassidy watched videos by Black Lives Matter BLM and eventually began cre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020