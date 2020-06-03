Spoke to Mamata on pro-VC appointment, want issue to be resolved: Guv

Spoke to Mamata on pro-VC appointment, want issue to be resolved: GuvPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-06-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 16:39 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said he spoke to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the controversy over the appointment of a pro-VC of Burdwan University and wants to "put a lid on the issue" as the state is "going through a crisis". "I had a telephonic conversation with Mamata Banerjee today in the morning. The state is going through a crisis and I want this (pro-VC appointment issue) to be resolved. I want to put a lid on the controversy as of now," he told a press conference
The state government and the governor crossed swords on Tuesday after Dhankhar, who as chancellor of the state universities appointed Goutam Chandra as pro-vice-chancellor of Burdwan University, an order which was shot down by West Bengal Higher Education Minister Partha Chatterjee who slammed him for acting in an "undemocratic and unconstitutional way".
ALSO READ
Home min Amit Shah speaks to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, assures help to deal with situation arising due to cyclone 'Amphan': Officials.
All precautionary measures taken to deal with any eventuality arising out of cyclone Amphan: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Cyclone Amphan: I request Railways not to bring back migrant workers to WB on Wed, Thu morning as precautionary measure,says Mamata Banerjee.
Cyclone Amphan: 3 lakh people evacuated, moved to relief shelters, says Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee confirms participation in Opposition parties' virtual meeting on COVID-19 situation.