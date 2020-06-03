3 arrested for burglaries in Delhi's Nangloi area

3 arrested for burglaries in Delhi's Nangloi areaPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 18:48 IST
The Delhi Police has arrested three persons, including a woman, on charges of burglary in west Delhi's Nangloi area and recovered stolen gold and silver jewellery from their possession, officials said on Wednesday. Based on a tip-off, police arrested Sushil Kumar who told policemen about his associates during interrogation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer Delhi) A Koan said.
Sushil said he and his associate Vijay Kumar used to commit burglaries in the area, while his wife used to hide stolen items, he said. Later, Vijay and Sushil's wife were also arrested, the DCP said.
Cash worth Rs 15,000 and stolen gold and silver jewellery were recovered from their possession, police said..
- READ MORE ON:
- Sushil Kumar
- Delhi Police
- west Delhi
- Nangloi
- Delhi
ALSO READ
No buses from Anand Vihar bus station to UP, Bihar,Uttarakhand: Delhi Police
Lockdown: 2 Delhi police constables take on role of teachers
Delhi police helping migrant labourers book train tickets online
Delhi Police's control room remains closed for 5 days after 7 people test COVID-19 positive
Delhi police reduces COVID-19 money to its personnel from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10,000