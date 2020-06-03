Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre distorting facts on Shramik Special trains, rail minister should resign or be removed: Cong

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 19:34 IST
Centre distorting facts on Shramik Special trains, rail minister should resign or be removed: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday accused the Centre of distorting facts on payments for Shramik Special train services and demanded that Railway Minister Piyush Goyal either resign or be removed from the post. The Railways has maintained that 85 per cent of the expense of Shramik Special trains, ferrying migrant workers stranded due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, was being borne by the Centre and the states were only paying 15 per cent in the form of fares.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the central government has not spent a single penny on running special trains for migrant workers returning home as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has made it clear before the Supreme Court that state governments receiving or sending migrants were to pay for them. "It is now clear that the Central government has been distorting facts and being less than fair with the public regarding rail travel for labourers and migrant labourers.

"This is a very serious point on which we need to pin down the government. With this kind of clear contradictions, how is it that the railway minister will not resign or will not be removed? One of the two must happen," Singhvi said at a press conference. The Modi government "did not spend a single penny" on the travel of migrant workers, he said, adding that Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders had been claiming that the Centre was bearing 85 per cent of the cost of trains.

Instead, the railways levied a superfast charge of Rs 30 and an additional Rs 20 for food and water while the impression given by the government was that everything was being given free, the Congress leader alleged. "Which government fails to provide food and water to people and then lies about it?" he posed.

Singhvi said that according to an analysis, of the 3,740 trains that ran since May 1 about 40 per cent were recorded as late with an average delay of 8 hours. A total of 421 trains were delayed for 10 hours or AND around 10 pc or some 373 Shramik Specials were late by 10-24 hours, he claimed, adding 78 trains were delayed by a day or more and 43 trains say 30 hours of delay and some added two days or more over and above their scheduled journey time.

"This is the true state of what is happening with the migrants and the railways. Things that we shared nails the government's lies. With this, how is it that the Railway Minister has not resigned or has not been removed?" he asked. It is admitted that at least 81 deaths have happened and there are allegations that more fatalities occurred but have not being declared by the railways, Singhvi said.

He said Home Minister Amit Shah gave a "strange explanation" that a few migrant labourers had lost patience and started walking home during the lockdown, even though the Centre had provided adequate facilities for them to return home. He recalled that the solicitor general had said in the Supreme Court that all the cost of the rail travel of migrants has to be borne by sending states or receiving states and there is no mention of the Centre.

"While the SC says provide free of cost, here all sorts of charges are being levied on trains. Who is lying? Why this distortion?" he said. "If the BJP (leaders) had their hearts in the right place to help migrant workers, such massive failures would not have occurred," Singhvi said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

"No justice, no peace": Tens of thousands in London protest the death of Floyd

Tens of thousands of people chanting no justice, no peace, no racist police and black lives matter gathered in central London on Wednesday to protest against racism after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.Floyd died after a white pol...

Priti Patel sets out UK’s 14-day quarantine for all travellers

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel on Wednesday laid out details of the UKs 14-day quarantine for all inbound international travellers from next Monday alongside a gradual easing of the coronavirus lockdown within the country. Addressing the Hou...

Kosovo lawmakers vote in new center-right prime minister

Kosovos parliament voted in a new prime minister Wednesday to lead a fragile coalition government that will inherit the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and stalled normalization talks with neighboring Serbia. Lawmakers voted 61-...

U.S. defense secretary says doesn't support invoking Insurrection Act

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Wednesday that he does not support invoking the Insurrection Act to deploy active duty forces to quell civil unrest and added that he regretted using the word battlespace to describe areas gripped b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020