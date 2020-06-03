Left Menu
Updated: 03-06-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 22:31 IST
Can govt confirm no Chinese soldier has entered India, asks Rahul Gandhi
Amid a border standoff with China, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked the government to confirm whether Chinese soldiers have entered India. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had on Tuesday said that a "sizeable number" of Chinese troops have moved into eastern Ladakh and India has taken all necessary steps to deal with the situation.

Gandhi on Wednesday took to Twitter to ask, "Can GOI (Government of India) please confirm that no Chinese soldiers have entered India?" He also shared a report which said India and China will hold a top-level military meeting on June 6 in a bid to resolve the standoff in eastern Ladakh. Earlier on May 29, Gandhi had asked the government to come clean on the border standoff with China and tell the country what exactly is happening.

"The government's silence about the border situation with China is fuelling massive speculation and uncertainty at a time of crisis," he had said. The Congress has asked the government to take all political parties and the country into confidence over restoration of the status quo ante on the border with China.

Reiterating the demand on Wednesday, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi questioned the intent behind the government's clarification on Singh's statement wherein he had said that Chinese soldiers were in an area which is Indian territory. The government had said the defence minister's remarks had been misread, he said.

Singhvi said, "With great regret we must bring to your attention that becoming an ostrich, putting your head in the sand and trying to ignore and avoid an issue, acting without disclosing, is not to face the real figure, not to face the real fact. If you don't face the real fact, how will you get the nation's support to counter that fact and take action." "I think it is important that to meet the problem you take the nation into confidence, at least take the principal opposition parties (into confidence)," he said. Troops of India and China have been engaged in a major standoff for over three weeks in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh, in what is turning out to be the biggest confrontation between the armies of the two countries after the Doklam episode in 2017.

The government has been maintaining that talks at military and diplomatic levels are on to resolve the row.

