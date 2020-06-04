Senior officers deputed to probe killing of elephant in Kerala: Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar said on Thursday that senior officers have been deputed to probe the killing of an elephant in Kerala's Palakkad district. "If someone stuffed firecrackers in pineapple to feed an animal, and if those firecrackers burst in its mouth, and if the animal dies because of that, it is not our Indian culture. This is absolutely unacceptable. The Centre is taking this case very seriously. Senior officers have been deputed to take the investigation further, and nab the culprits," said the Minister.

"To solve the animal-human conflict, we are focussing on fodder and water augmentation in forest areas," added Javadekar. The elephant had died on May 27 after she ate the pineapple stuffed with crackers and forest officials said that it died standing in river Velliyar after it suffered an injury in its lower jaw.

The elephant was seen standing in the river with her mouth and trunk in the water for some relief from the pain after the explosive-filled fruit exploded in her mouth. (ANI)