Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar DyCM thanks PM Modi for ordinances to deregulate farm sector

PTI | Patna | Updated: 04-06-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 19:58 IST
Bihar DyCM thanks PM Modi for ordinances to deregulate farm sector

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led government at the Centre for approving three ordinances aimed at deregulating the agriculture sector. The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the ordinances removing restrictions on the purchase and sale of crops, paving the way for 'One Nation, One Agri Market' for farmers.

Comparing the Modi governments decisions on the agriculture sector with that of P V Narsimha Rao governments liberalisation and privatisation policy of 1991, the deputy chief minister said, "The way Narsimha Rao government had abolished license and permit raj for industries, the Modi government has removed all shackles for the agriculture sector." While reminding people that the state government had abolished Bazar Samiti Act (Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee Act- APMC Act) way back in 2007, it had given farmers the freedom to sell their produce anywhere. With the Centre's decision, farmers of Bihar can get relief from the cobwebs of Mandi Act enacted by various states, and not be compelled to sell their produce only to license holders.

The Farming Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020, proposes to bar state governments from imposing taxes on sale and purchase of farm produce undertaken outside the mandis and give farmers the freedom to sell their produce at remunerative prices. At present, farmers are allowed to sell their agriculture produce at 6,900-odd APMC (Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees) mandis spread across the nation. There are restrictions for farmers in selling agri-produce outside the mandis.

The decision to keep prominent agriculture produce such as potato, onion, pulses, oilseeds and other grains out of Essential Commodities Act 1955, will help farmers in getting fair price, said Modi who is also states Finance minister. Under contract farming, farmers can now fix and get the price of their produce from prospective buyers such as exporters and big businessmen much before the actual production, he said.

Land owners can now give their land on lease to anyone or can enter into contract farming with any company. Farmers of the state are selling their produce directly to buyers without the intervention of any middlemen after the Bihar government abolished the APMC Act, the Finance minister said.

Dozens of companies are buying various agriculture products directly from farmers on market rate..

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Finland rejects proposed EU recovery package in current form

Finlands government said on Thursday it would reject the European Commissions proposed package for recovery from the coronavirus pandemic in its current form.The 27 European Union member states are due to discuss on June 19 the EU executive...

Hyderabad Open badminton cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Hyderabad Open badminton tournament, scheduled to be held in August, was on Thursday cancelled by the sports world governing body in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, days after the unveiling of a revised calendar. The tournament, set from...

Police: NYPD officer ambushed, man who stabbed him shot

A New York City police officer on an anti-looting patrol was ambushed Wednesday in Brooklyn by a man who walked up behind him and stabbed him in the neck, police said, setting off a struggle in which the assailant was shot and two other off...

Increased Indian investments in France in 2019: Report

Significantly ramping up investments in France, 18 Indian firms decided to invest there in 2019, taking the total number of companies from India with a presence in the European country to 120, a French Embassy statement said on Thursday. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020