Yoga, meditation programme started at quarantine centre in HP's Kangra

Yoga and meditation programme was started for those staying in the institutional quarantine centre at Parour in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on Thursday, an official said. SDM Palampur Dharmesh Ramotra said the programme at Radha Swami Satsang (Beas), Parour will be conducted under the guidance of Sujit Sroch and Rajneesh Awasthi of Shaheed Vikram Batra Government College.

He said 50 people participated in the yoga and meditation camp on the first day. The administration started the programme to keep people healthy and to increase their immunity, Ramotra added.