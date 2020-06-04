Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, Australia unveil shared vision for Indo-Pacific after Modi-Morrison talks

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 21:54 IST
India, Australia unveil shared vision for Indo-Pacific after Modi-Morrison talks
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian counterpart Scott Morrison Image Credit: ANI

India and Australia on Thursday unveiled a blueprint to promote peace, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific, a region where China has been trying expand its strategic heft by aggressively expanding its military and economic clout. The two countries came out with a joint declaration titled Shared Vision for Maritime Cooperation in the Indo- Pacific after an online summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison. The document enlists resolve of the two countries to effectively navigate the changing geopolitical environment in the Indo-Pacific and vowed to work for a rules-based maritime order that is based on respect for sovereignty and international law. It said India and Australia will work jointly towards implementation of an action plan with specific measures to advance their bilateral maritime cooperation in line with their vision for the region.

The renewed commitment by the two strategic partners came in the wake of China's fresh efforts to expand its strategic influence in the resource-rich region. "India and Australia have common concerns regarding the strategic, security, and environmental challenges in the Indo-Pacific maritime domain. These include activities and actions in the maritime domain that are inconsistent with international law," the two countries said in the declaration. The two countries also vowed to deepen navy-to-navy cooperation, noting that they have a shared interest in promoting maritime security and safety in the region.

It said India and Australia are committed to supporting a rules-based maritime order that is based on respect for sovereignty and international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). "India and Australia reiterate their commitment to promoting peace, security, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, which is vital for the world. As two key Indo-Pacific countries, India and Australia have an enduring interest in a free, open, inclusive, and rules based Indo-Pacific region," the document said. It said the two countries have a shared interest in ensuring freedom of navigation and overflight in the Indo-Pacific region and maintaining open, safe, and efficient sea lanes for transportation and communication. "With shared maritime geography and a deep and long-standing friendship, India and Australia are natural partners to work together towards realisation of this shared vision," the document said. The two countries also reiterated their commitment to ASEAN centrality and unity and resolved to strengthen their coordination in regional and multilateral fora, such as the East Asia Summit and the ASEAN Regional Forum. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a regional grouping comprising 10 countries of Southeast Asia.

Australia and India are part of the influential "Quad" or Quadrilateral coalition which also comprised the US and Japan. In November 2017, the four countries gave shape to the long-pending "Quad" Coalition to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence.

The US has been pushing for a greater role for India in the Indo-Pacific which is seen by many countries as an effort to contain China's growing clout in the region.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

First, second year students to be graded on internal assessment, previous performance: DU

Delhi University on Thursday said the first and second year students will be graded on the basis of their internal assessment and their performance in the previous semester. The varsity is opting for online open book examination for final y...

Coronavirus patient gives birth in Raigarh district of C'garh

A 24-year-old coronavirus patient gave birth to a baby boy at a hospital in Chhattisgarhs Raigarh district, officials here said on Thursday. The woman, a migrant worker who returned last month, was admitted to Covid Hospital Raigarh after s...

Ebola outbreak: 8 New cases detected in D R Congo

Nearly 50 staff from the World Health Organization WHO and its partners arrived in Mbandaka in the Democratic Republic of the Congo DRC on Wednesday, location of the countrys latest Ebola outbreak.The responders carried 3,500 doses of Ebola...

U.S. Senator sees strong bipartisan support for Hong Kong sanctions bill

A co-sponsor of a U.S. Senate bill to impose sanctions on Chinese officials and local banks for violations of Hong Kongs independence said on Thursday there was interest from both Republicans and Democrats in passing the legislation quickly...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020