No new schemes to be initiated in 2020-21 except those announced under special packages: Ministry of Finance

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 14:31 IST
No new schemes to be initiated in 2020-21 except those announced under special packages: Ministry of Finance
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Finance on Friday said that no new schemes should be initiated this year (2020-2021) except those announced under special packages. The order comes amid the coronavirus crisis in the country.

"No New Scheme/Sub Scheme, whether under delegate power to administrative ministry including SFC proposals or through EFC should be initiated this year (2020-2021) except the proposal announced under Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Package, Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan Package and any other special package announced," an official release by the ministry said. "In principle approval for such schemes will not be given in this financial year. The initiation of new schemes already appraised/approved will remain suspended for one year till March 31, 2021, or till further orders whichever is earlier," it said.

The ministry stated that the new order is applicable for those schemes as well for which in-principle approval has already been given by the Department of Expenditure. (ANI)

Can blockchain rescue from supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19?

Blockchain significantly increases transparency by providing real-time&#160;data&#160;access to all participants across the entirety of the supply chain whilst reducing the need for intermediaries....

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

'Discounted Deaths' and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Erdogan nixes weekend lockdown over public backlash, cases rise

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he decided to cancel a weekend lockdown announced late on Thursday after a public backlash, but he warned of a rise in the number of daily coronavirus cases. On Thursday, Turkeys interior mini...

Research is at the Core for the New UG Courses Launched by BML Munjal University

Announces new batches for School of Management, School of Economics Commerce, School of Engineering and Technology Gurugram, Haryana, India NewsVoir Introduces B.A. Hons. Economics and B.Com Hons, in line with its vision to be a world-...

We need moratorium on import of natural rubber, says UPASI

Coimbatore, June 5 PTI The United Planters Association of Southern India UPASI on Friday sought an immediate moratorium on natural rubber NR import for a minimum period of two years. The NR sector has been in a crisis due to the fall in pri...

Yoga Day to be celebrated on digital media platforms this year

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, this years International Yoga Day would be celebrated on digital media platforms and there would be no mass gatherings, the government said on Friday. This years theme will be Yoga at Home and Yoga with Fam...
