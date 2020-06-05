No new schemes to be initiated in 2020-21 except those announced under special packages: Ministry of Finance

The Ministry of Finance on Friday said that no new schemes should be initiated this year (2020-2021) except those announced under special packages. The order comes amid the coronavirus crisis in the country.

"No New Scheme/Sub Scheme, whether under delegate power to administrative ministry including SFC proposals or through EFC should be initiated this year (2020-2021) except the proposal announced under Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Package, Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan Package and any other special package announced," an official release by the ministry said. "In principle approval for such schemes will not be given in this financial year. The initiation of new schemes already appraised/approved will remain suspended for one year till March 31, 2021, or till further orders whichever is earlier," it said.

The ministry stated that the new order is applicable for those schemes as well for which in-principle approval has already been given by the Department of Expenditure. (ANI)