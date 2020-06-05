Left Menu
Govt trying to reduce COVID-19 testing price in Pune on the lines of Mumbai: Maharashtra Medical Education Minister

Maharashtra Minister of Medical Education Amit Deshmukh on Friday said that the government is trying to increase the volume of COVID-19 testing in Pune by taking measures to reduce the testing price.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-06-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 16:50 IST
Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Minister of Medical Education Amit Deshmukh on Friday said that the government is trying to increase the volume of COVID-19 testing in Pune by taking measures to reduce the testing price. "We are working according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines. We have also appealed to the private sector that the volume of testing is increased. In Mumbai, the testing price in the private sector has been reduced from Rs 4000 to Rs 2000. We are trying to do the same in Pune so that testing price reduces here as well from the current level of Rs 4500," Deshmukh said.

Deshmukh further said that the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences exams may take place from July 15 onwards. "The proposal was sent to the Governor by the University and regarding that, I met him too. The Governor has agreed to it that the medical exams may take place from July 15," he said.

"If a student is stuck in some city then the exams will be conducted there only so that the student need not travel. The students should get enough time to study as well before exams so the plan regarding it will be soon shared," he added. A total of 77,793 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Maharashtra as on Thursday while the death toll stands at 2,710, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

