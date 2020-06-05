RK Singh initiates #iCommit campaign to unite diverse set of govt, private players

Shri R. K. Singh, the Minister of State (IC) for Power and New & Renewable Energy, today initiated the '#iCommit' campaign, on the occasion of World Environment Day. The initiative is a clarion call to all stakeholders and individuals to continue moving towards energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainability to create a robust and resilient energy system in the future.

The '#iCommit' initiative, driven by Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), under the administration of Ministry of Power, Government of India is uniting a diverse set of players such as Governments, Corporates, Multilateral and Bilateral Organisations, Think Tanks and Individuals.

Speaking about the initiative Shri Singh said, "We envisage a transformation of the entire energy value chain in the country and have been working towards ensuring 24X7 energy access and security for all our citizens. The #iCommit initiative, especially in the backdrop of World Environment Day can bring together a diverse spectrum of government and private players to build a new energy future for India."

The '#iCommit' initiative is centred around the idea of building an energy resilient future. The pre-requisite for that goal is to create a flexible and agile power system. A healthy power sector can help the nation in meeting the objective of energy access and security for all. With the imminent changes in the power system, brought about by innovation such as decentralised solar and electric vehicles, a collaboration between all stakeholders will be the way forward and is at the core of '#iCommit' campaign.

The initiative will also celebrate and promote key undertakings of Government of India such as National Electric Mobility Mission 2020, FAME 1 and 2, DeenDayalUpadhyaya Gram JyotiYojana, the Saubhagya Scheme, Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojna (UDAY), Atal Distribution system Improvement Yojna (AJAY), Smart Meter National Programme, PradhanmantriKisanUrja Suraksha evamUtthanMahaabhiya (KUSUM), Solar Parks, Grid Connected Rooftop, UnnatJyoti by Affordable LED for All (UJALA), Atal JyotiYojna (AJAY) amongst others

(With Inputs from PIB)