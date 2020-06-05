2,436 new coronavirus patients found in Maha, 139 deaths

Maharashtra reported 2,436 new coronavirus patients on Friday, taking the tally of cases in the state to 80,229, a health department statement said. 139 COVID-19 patients died during the day, taking the death toll to 2,849.

Out of 139 deaths on Friday, 93 were reported from Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) including 54 from Mumbai city. As many as 1,475 patients were discharged after recovery from hospitals in the state, taking the number of recovered patients till now to 35,156.

So far 5,22,946 people have been tested for the virus. There are 42,224 active patients in Maharashtra at present.

Twenty-seven of the 139 deaths which were recorded on Friday took place in the last two days, while 112 deaths took place between April 21 to June 2, the statement said. Of 112 deaths, 41 were from Mumbai, it added.

There are 83 labs that are conducting tests for COVID-19 in the state. The number of containment zones is 3,479. 5,45,947 people are in home quarantine while 30,291 are in institutional quarantine.

State capital Mumbai accounts for 46,080 coronavirus cases and 1,519 deaths. The larger MMR has recorded 60,604 cases and 1,903 deaths. Pune city has recorded 7,877 cases and 364 deaths, Solapur city 1,132 cases and 88 deaths, Aurangabad city 1,735 cases and 88 deaths, Malegaon city 777 cases and 66 deaths, the statement said.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra: Positive cases 80,229, new cases 2,436, recoveries 35,156, deaths 2,849, active cases 42,224 and people tested 5,22, 946.