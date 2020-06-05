Maha: 4 involved in Rs 1.77 cr gold robbery case held

Left Menu
PTI | Palghar | Updated: 05-06-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 20:06 IST
Four members of a gang that was allegedly involved in looting Rs 1.77 crore worth of gold from a firm in September last year were arrested in Palghar district in Maharashtra, police said on Friday. Six armed men had barged into the office of the gold loan company in Tulinj area in Nalasopara on September 20 last year.

"We arrested four members of the gang from Mumbai on Thursday and seized ornaments, firearms, bullets, a vehicle, all totaling Rs 39.71 lakh. They have confessed to looting Rs 3.87 crore from a bank in 2013 in Nalasopara. They have committed crimes in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and in states like Gujarat, Karnataka," Superintendent of Police Dattatreya Shinde said. They have been remanded in police custody till June 14, he added.

