Monks help distressed people in Ranchi

Monks help distressed people in RanchiPTI | Ranchi | Updated: 05-06-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 20:08 IST
The Yogoda Satsanga Sakha Ashram in Ranchi provided vegetables grown in its kitchen garden to the police to run their community kitchens for serving the meals to the needy during the lockdown. Police stations across Jharkhand have been serving meals to the poor for the last several weeks.
"Vegetables grown in the ashram were provided to the local police station in Chutia, Ranchi, which used them in their community kitchen to prepare Khichdi and distributed it among thousands of needy people," Swami Iswaranand ji said on Friday. The devotees also provided cooked food to the poor during the lockdown, besides distributing dry ration and sanitary kits among 6,000 vulnerable families in Ranchi and nearby villages during the lockdown.
Doctors associated with the ashram educated people about the necessity of maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and frequent hand washing. The ashram, which has closed its daily meditation schedule till June 8, is helping its devotees participate in online meditation on Mondays and Thursdays, he said.
"The ashram will soon come up with a schedule for the June 21 International Yoga Day," said senior monk of the ashram, founded by Paramahansa Yogananda..
- READ MORE ON:
- Ranchi
- Jharkhand
- Khichdi
- Paramahansa Yogananda
ALSO READ
Swiggy begins home delivery of alcohol, starts from Ranchi
Swiggy, Zomato begin home delivery of alcohol, start from Ranchi
Swiggy, Zomato start home delivery of alcohol in Ranchi; to expand service to other cities
Chargers TE Henry not worried about playing under franchise tag
Jharkhand's Ranchi in orange zone now