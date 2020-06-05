Bring back students from Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Hungary: Jaleel

Bring back students from Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Hungary: JaleelPTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 05-06-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 20:18 IST
All India Majalis-E- Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Imtiaz Jaleel has written to the Civil Aviation Ministry demanding that it ensure return of Indian students stuck in Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Hungary. As airlines are not operating due to coronavirus- induced lockdown, students are stranded in various countries including Russia, Kyrgyzstan and Hungary, the Aurangabad MP said in the letter.
"These students have run out of money and are facing various kinds of difficulties in foreign countries. They have registered their names and submitted documents to (Indian) embassies," Jaleel said, demanding that the civil aviation ministry made arrangements to bring them back. He also said that if anybody from Aurangabad area was stranded abroad, they should contact his office.
