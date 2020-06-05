Kerala cops register case against Maneka over tweet on Malappuram

Malappuram, Jun 5 (PTI): The Kerala police has registered a case against BJP MP Maneka Gandhi for her alleged provocative remarks in connection with the death of a pregnant wild elephant in Palakkad on May 27. The case was registered under IPC section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with the intent to cause riot) on the basis of a complaint by a person named Jaleel stating that Maneka Gandhi had levelled baseless allegations against the people of Malappuram with the intent to cause riot, Malappuram district police chief Abdul Karim U told PTI.

Investigations were on in the case, the officer said, adding six complaints have been received against her. The former union minister came under attack from some people in the state after she tweeted that Malappuram district was known for "its intense criminal activity" especially with regard to animals.

"Malappuram (sic) is known for its intense cirminalactivity speciallywith regards to animals. No action has ever been taken against a single poacher or wildlife killer so they keep doing it," she said.

The official website of the People for Animals (PFA), an animal rights NGO foundedby Gandhi, was hacked on Friday by a group of "ethical hackers" over her remarks. The 15-year-old elephant is suspected to have consumed a pineapple filled with powerful fire crackers, which exploded in the animal's mouth in the Silent Valley forest and it died a week later in Velliyar river.

A rubber tapper has been arrested in connection with the incident and search is on for two more accused in the case, police said.