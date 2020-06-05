Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala cops register case against Maneka over tweet on Malappuram

PTI | Thiruvana | Updated: 05-06-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 20:46 IST
Kerala cops register case against Maneka over tweet on Malappuram

Malappuram, Jun 5 (PTI): The Kerala police has registered a case against BJP MP Maneka Gandhi for her alleged provocative remarks in connection with the death of a pregnant wild elephant in Palakkad on May 27. The case was registered under IPC section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with the intent to cause riot) on the basis of a complaint by a person named Jaleel stating that Maneka Gandhi had levelled baseless allegations against the people of Malappuram with the intent to cause riot, Malappuram district police chief Abdul Karim U told PTI.

Investigations were on in the case, the officer said, adding six complaints have been received against her. The former union minister came under attack from some people in the state after she tweeted that Malappuram district was known for "its intense criminal activity" especially with regard to animals.

"Malappuram (sic) is known for its intense cirminalactivity speciallywith regards to animals. No action has ever been taken against a single poacher or wildlife killer so they keep doing it," she said.

The official website of the People for Animals (PFA), an animal rights NGO foundedby Gandhi, was hacked on Friday by a group of "ethical hackers" over her remarks. The 15-year-old elephant is suspected to have consumed a pineapple filled with powerful fire crackers, which exploded in the animal's mouth in the Silent Valley forest and it died a week later in Velliyar river.

A rubber tapper has been arrested in connection with the incident and search is on for two more accused in the case, police said.PTI UD BN WELCOME WELCOME.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

IAEA voices serious concern at Iran's stonewalling on old sites

The U.N. nuclear watchdog expressed serious concern on Friday that Iran has continued for months to deny it access to sites of interest to it, describing previous suspected activities there that could have been part of a nuclear weapons pro...

Three judges test positive for COVID-19; Madras HC to restrict hearing through video conferencing

Chennai, Jun 5 PTI Three judges of the Madras High Court have tested positive for COVID-19 following which the administrative committee has decided to restrict hearing with limited benches strictly through video conferencing from the reside...

Delhi govt receives over 7.5 L suggestions from people on reopening of city's borders

The Delhi government has received over 7.5 lakh suggestions from people on whether the citys borders should be reopened and health services of hospitals be restricted to the treatment of only Delhiites owing to the COVID-19 crisis, accordin...

COVID-19: Anant National University designs mobile testing facility

Ahmedabad-based Anant National University on Friday said it has designed a compact, effective, and contact-free mobile testing facility for swab collection and X-ray testing for coronavirus infection. Fitted on a cargo three-wheeler, which ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020