Kin of each Maha cop who died of COVID-19 to get Rs 65 lakh

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-06-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 21:54 IST
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said that the state government would provide Rs 65 lakh compensation to the kin of each police personnel who died due to COVID-19 in the state. Talking to PTI, he also said that one family member of each deceased police personnel would be given a government job.

Till Thursday, at least 30 police personnel, including an officer, have died due to COVID-19 in the state, while over 2,500 have tested positive for the infection, an official has said. "The family members of each police personnel, who died due to coronavirus infection, would be given Rs 65 lakh. Of the total amount, Rs 50 lakh would be given by the government, Rs 10 lakh from the police welfare fund and Rs 5 lakh through private bank insurance cover," he said.

"The government has started a helpline and set up dedicated hospitals for immediate treatment to the police personnel, who have been working on frontline in Mumbai, Pune and other places since the last two-and-a-half months," he added. "Similarly, the police personnel can avail free treatment in 1,000 hospitals under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule health scheme. Rs one lakh are being given as advance amount for treatment to each police personnel who has tested positive," he said.

The minister said that the government has made all arrangement to provide best treatment to the police staffers. PTI CLS NP NP

