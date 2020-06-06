Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 11:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 11:55 a.m.

Odisha reports the highest single-day spike with 173 COVID-19 cases as the state's total tally rises to 2,781. 11:52 a.m.

Pakistan registers record 97 COVID-19 deaths in one day, as the total number of infections in the country approaches 94,000. 11:44 a.m.

Odisha government relieves nine IAS officers from COVID-19 duty. 11:28 a.m.

Five ED officials test positive for COVID-19, following which the headquarters of the central probe agency is sealed. 11:24 a.m.

China reports five new coronavirus cases. 11:23 a.m.

Former West Indies fast bowlers Michael Holding and Ian Bishop say Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer's decision to not travel to England for the three-Test series due to safety concerns arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic should be respected. 10:58 a.m.

Two persons test positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram as the state's tally rises to 24. 10:56 a.m.

US President Donald Trump says countries like India and China would have more coronavirus cases than America if they conduct more tests. 10:34 a.m.

COVID-19 could be an opportunity for India to speed up Ayushman Bharat, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says. 10:22 a.m.

England captain Joe Root is a doubtful starter for the first Test against the West Indies next month as he will be required to undergo seven days of self-isolation after attending the birth of his second child. 10:09 a.m.

India is now the sixth worst-hit nation by COVID-19, surpassing Italy after registering a record single-day spike of 9,887 cases with an infection tally of 2,36,657.

