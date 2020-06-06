Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM Yogi inaugurates 28 sub-stations of UPPTCL

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated 28 sub-stations of Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited (UPPTCL) through video conferencing.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 06-06-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 13:09 IST
CM Yogi inaugurates 28 sub-stations of UPPTCL
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated sub-stations of Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited on Saturday (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated 28 sub-stations of Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited (UPPTCL) through video conferencing. "In the last years, the UP Energy Department has succeeded in strengthening the trust of the common man by promoting a better work culture. Power Corporation has achieved very good success in the state in ensuring power supply amid the lockdown," said the chief minister.

He said that the power corporation has worked towards making arrangements for distribution of electricity within the state to every citizen, supply of electricity to district headquarters for 23 to 24 hours, 20 to 21 hours power supply in tehsil headquarters, 17 to 18 hours power supply in rural areas and 20 to 21 hours power supply in Bundelkhand region as well. "Whether it's the resolution of Prime Minister, through which the biggest goal was to achieve the goal of lighting every single house with UPPTCL," he added.

"Over 1 crore 24 lakh families, who never witnessed what electricity is, after independence...by providing free electricity connection to them, work was also done to light up their homes. Efforts are being taken to be able to supply 24 hours of electricity supply to each house under power for all," said Yogi. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM announces the constitution of SIT to probe illicit liquor sale

To probe the illicit sale and smuggling of liquor in Punjab during the COVID-19 lockdown, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team SIT on Saturday. The office of the Chief Minister CMO t...

Woman dies at Jaipur railway station, later tests positive for COVID-19

A 65-year-old woman has tested positive for COVID-19 after she died at the Jaipur railway station while de-boarding a train, officials said on Saturday. Railway officials said that as soon as the woman reached the railway station on Friday...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Jordan announces 100 million donation to fight for racial equalityBasketball great Michael Jordan and his Jordan Brand on Friday pledged 100 million over the next 10 years to organizatio...

Mangrove withstood cyclone Amphan, saved Bhitarkanika national park

Acting as a protective barrier, the mangrove forests in Bhitarkanika National Park withstood high-velocity winds and protected the area when cyclone Amphan barrelled through the Odisha coast, leaving a trail of destruction, officials said. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020