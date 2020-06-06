Left Menu
Akhilesh Yadav demands Centre’s economic package breakup

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-06-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 15:32 IST
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav (FIle Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday sought to know the breakup of the Rs 20 lakh crore consolidated economic package announced by the Centre for different sections of the society. "The government should say how much of the Rs 20 lakh crore 'mahapackage' is for the poor, how much is for the farmers, daily-wage labourers, small traders and vendors," he said in a tweet in Hindi. "People who are experts in dividing the society should also provide details of the economic (package) breakup," Yadav added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last month announced an economic relief package of Rs 20 lakh crore to make the country self-reliant in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and pitched for promoting local businesses.

