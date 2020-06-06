Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rush to ease lockdown curbs, migrants’s return led to spike in COVID-19 cases in Bengal: Doc

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-06-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 17:21 IST
Rush to ease lockdown curbs, migrants’s return led to spike in COVID-19 cases in Bengal: Doc

Bengal registered as many as 1,802 COVID-19 cases in last five days, with the tally rising to 7,303 in the state in an alarming spike in 5,501 infections recorded in two months up to May 31, when the government called for easing lockdown curbs. Senior doctors at state-run hospitals said "unplanned relaxation of lockdown norms" and return of migrants in hordes were to blame for the surge in numbers.

Some of the doctors also said the lockdown did not yield the expected results, as migrant movement was allowed amid the spike in cases, and curbs were eased abruptly. "The rise should be attributed not just to return of people from other states, but also the unnecessary rush to ease the lockdown norms. Health experts had been warning against such moves, as the outbreak might just get out of control. Total shutdown should have continued at least for a few more weeks," a senior doctor at one of the dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in the city said.

According to the doctor, who did not wish to be named, people had been travelling from one place to another with no regard for social distancing norms, since transport vehicles resumed services in the state. In Kolkata alone, a total of 2,589 coronavirus cases were registered till Friday, up from 1,000 in mid-May - a rise of over 1,500 cases in less than a month.

Similar were the scenarios in adjacent districts of North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and South 24 Parganas. North Bengal, which was largely unaffected by the pandemic till May, have at least 698 cases at present.

Both Cooch Behar and Alipurduar were green districts until May 27. Several returnees from other states, however, tested positive for the disease in the two districts in the days that followed. A senior doctor at Beliaghata ID hospital, another facility earmarked for COVID-19 patients, said many of those entering the state are asymptomatic, and stand the chance of shedding virus during travel.

"Some test positive, but there are many who do not at first go. Their travel and contact history are not ascertained and they are allowed to go home... These people come in contact with several others... And you can imagine the risk factor involved. "If you ask me, I will say that the lockdown should be extended for at least another fortnight," she said.

The government should have given a "clear list of dos and don'ts" before the lockdown was relaxed, the doctor said. "In the first place, I don't think the lockdown was properly implemented. Had that been done, the results would have been different. Look how South Korea has done it.

"Nobody, it seems, realises what's in store for us under the current circumstances," she added..

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's rapid-fire changes on face coverings advice criticized

The British government faced criticism Saturday for another sudden change in its advice on face coverings that has left those running hospitals in England scrambling to work out how they will be able to meet the new requirements. On Friday,...

Egypt announces initiative to end war in Libya

Egypts president on Saturday announced an initiative to end the civil war in neighboring Libya, a move accepted by the commander of the eastern Libyan forces that had suffered heavy defeats in recent weeks. President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi d...

Amul Twitter handle briefly blocked, Twitter cites security processes; account restored

The Twitter account of Amul was briefly blocked, sparking public outrage, but the social networking and microblogging firm on Saturday said the account was restricted after being caught in the platforms security processes. Gujarat Cooperati...

Iraq parliament makes Ihsan Ismail oil minister - lawmakers

Iraqs parliament on Saturday approved Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail as oil minister, lawmakers said.The parliament also approved the nomination of several other ministers including foreign, trade, justice and culture.Ismail is the chief of Iraq...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020