Stern action to be taken against hospitals for refusing patients, says Kejriwal; Coronavirus cases rise to over 27,600 in Delhi

In view of a surge in coronavirus cases, a panel formed by the Delhi government has suggested that the city's health infrastructure should be used only for treating its residents, sources said on Saturday even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned hospitals of stern action if they refuse COVID-19 patients or indulge in "black-marketing" of beds. With 1,320 more people testing positive, the total number of coronavirus cases has increased to 27,654 in the national capital, according to the daily health bulletin. The death toll has risen to 761. There are 16,229 active cases. The Delhi Health Department also lodged an FIR against the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) for allegedly violating COVID-19 regulation norms. Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said the Delhi government will depute medical professionals in each private hospital to ensure patients are aware of beds available and they are admitted without any hassle. The chief minister also rubbished claims that COVID-19 tests have been stopped in Delhi, and asserted that the number of tests conducted in the city is the highest in the country. He, however, said the testing capacity is limited and it will be overwhelmed if everyone went for the test, adding that asymptomatic persons should not go for it. The suggestion on using Delhi's health infrastructure came from a five-member panel in the backdrop of Delhi recording over 1,000 fresh coronavirus cases daily for the past few days and the AAP government fending off allegations of lack of hospital beds and other facilities. The panel, headed by Indraprastha University vice-chancellor Dr Mahesh Verma, has submitted its report to the government in which it has said that if Delhi health infrastructure is open for non-residents, all beds will be occupied within just three days, according to the sources. An official said that the government will soon take a decision on the report of the panel, constituted earlier this week. The other members of the panel are: Dr Sunil Kumar, the medical director of GTB Hospital; Dr Arun Gupta, president of Delhi Medical Council; Dr R K Gupta, former president of Delhi Medical Association; and Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, the group medical director of Max Hospital. On the capacity of hospitals, Kejriwal said some hospitals are lying about their availability of beds. "False refusal cannot be tolerated and admitting coronavirus patients is non-negotiable," he said. "We have been calling and meeting the heads of all these hospitals since yesterday and they are being told that there will be no negotiations in the treatment of people in their hospitals as they have to admit the people who are in need. "We will take strong action against such hospitals and they cannot refuse patients. Some time will be needed to break the mafia who are indulging in it. These few hospitals have a political approach but they should not be under the illusion that their political masters can save them," he said. Private hospitals are a critical part of the city's health infrastructure and the Delhi government acknowledges their role, he added. "There are some private hospitals which are resorting to such means. First they say they don't have bed and when patients insist, they demand a huge amount. Isn't this black-marketing of beds?" he asked. The chief minister said the Delhi government had to face a backlash from hospitals for providing the information on availability of beds and ventilators on an app launched on Tuesday. Kejriwal said coronavirus testing has not been stopped and currently 36 government and private labs are doing the tests. Action was taken against six labs for irregularities, he said. "There are flu clinics of Delhi government hospitals and some private ones, there are COVID centres where you can go for tests. Even today, 5300 samples were tested," he said. The Delhi government's priority for now is to save lives, he added. On the FIR registered by the Delhi Health Department against SGRH, the complainant, who is a Delhi government official, alleged that the hospital was not using RT-PCR app while collecting COVID-19 samples. As per the guidelines, it is “mandatory” for labs to collect samples through RT-PCR app, it said. The official has alleged that the hospital had violated the COVID-19 regulation norms, as specified under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897. There was no immediate reaction from the hospital.

The fresh fatalities include a 30-year-old Delhi Police constable. His report came positive for the COVID-19, days after he died at Safdarjung Hospital here. The constable was posted in northeast district and resided in Mandoli with his family. He was undergoing treatment for lung infection. Earlier three Delhi Police personnel died due to COVID-19.

According to police, around 500 personnel have tested positive for the deadly virus so far, of whom 200 have recovered..