Maha woman gets hit by stray bullet from SRPF practice range

PTI | Gondia | Updated: 06-06-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 21:59 IST
A woman was accidentally hit on Saturday by a bullet fired by State Reserve Police Force jawans at a practice range in Chirchadbandh in Maharashtra's Gondia district, police said. The woman is fine now and a probe has begun into the incident, said Superintendent of Police Mangesh Shinde.

"During target practice, one of the shots was way off the mark, crossed a mountain range and injured Varsha Patle in Sitepaar village. The incident happened at around 12:30pm," another official said. "A team from Amgaon police station took the woman to a primary health centre. She was discharged after dressing," he said.

SP Shinde told PTI the probe team will look into how the misfired bullet managed to travel 3 kilometres..

