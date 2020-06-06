Tamil actor faces case for video against Tirumala shrine

A case has been registered by the police against veteran Tamil movie actor Sivakumar for allegedly making derogatory remarks on the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala near here, an official of the shrine said on Saturday. The actor had posted a video in social media urging devotees to not visit Tirumala as anti-social activities were allegedly happening on the hills, according to a complaint by Tamil Maiyyan, a devotee from Tamil Nadu, the official told PTI. The devotee had sent the complaint to the Tirumala- Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD), the official said.

After verification, the TTD lodged a complaint with the Tirumala police against the actor, and a case was registered, he said. Also, the TTD lodged a complaint against aperson who allegedly posted fake news in social media stating that TTD board member Sudha Narayana Murthy has resigned.

Another was against an individual for posting that the 2000-year-old Tirumala temple was constructed on another religious shrine, he said, adding that police have registered cases against them too.