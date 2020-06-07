Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Keran, Rampur sectors

Pakistan on Sunday violated ceasefire along Line of Control (LoC) in Keran and Rampur sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said. "Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Keran and Rampur sectors of Kupwara and Baramulla districts respectively at about 11:00 am and 12:40 pm today," an Army spokesman said.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. On Saturday, Pakistan had violated ceasefire along LoC in Kirni and Qasba sectors in Poonch district. (ANI)