T'gana-returnee migrant hangs self in C'garh quarantine centre

T'gana-returnee migrant hangs self in C'garh quarantine centrePTI | Raipur | Updated: 07-06-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 19:45 IST
A 20-year-old migrant worker allegedly committed suicide on Sunday at a quarantine centre in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district where he was kept after he returned from Telangana, police said. Lobo Ram Sari was found hanging in a room at the quarantine centre in his native Ghorapadar village under Deobhog police station limits, some 200 kilometres from Raipur, Gariaband Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sukhnandan Rathore told PTI.
"He had returned from Hyderabad last week and was kept at the quarantine facility for 14 days as a precautionary measure. He did not have any coronavirus symptoms. However, his sample has been sent for COVID-19 test as per protocol," he added. A case has been registered and probe is on to find out why he took this step, the official said.
Earlier, on May 13, a migrant worker had hanged himself at a quarantine centre in Raigarh, while on May 18, a migrant ended his life similarly at a quarantine facility in Balod..
ALSO READ
University of Hyderabad extends last date to apply for admissions to June 30
Hyderabad international airport set for contact-less service
Telangana govt will stand by weavers during Covid-19 crisis: Minister KTR
1.22 lakh migrant workers transported on trains from Telangana to their native places: State Chief Secretary
Two Telangana MLAs booked under SC/ST Act