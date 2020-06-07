Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defence Minister to address first 'virtual rally' in Jammu on June 14

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-06-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 21:53 IST
Defence Minister to address first 'virtual rally' in Jammu on June 14

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the first ever 'virtual rally' in Jammu on June 14 to speak about the Centre's achievements, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said on Sunday. This was disclosed by Raina while reviewing the arrangements for the 'virtual rally' at a meeting with senior functionaries at the party headquarters here, a party release said.

The defence minister will address the party activists and general public through a digital rally on June 14 at 10.30 am. "He will share the achievements of the Central government, its landmark decisions and also shed light on other issues of national and regional importance,” Raina said.

The BJP has decided to conduct its most of its programmes online due to the prevailing crisis following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, the party leader further said. “Party's organisational meetings and regular interaction to take feedback are being done through audio and video bridges. Even all the senior party leaders are guiding ground level activists through digital modes,” he said.

Party General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Kaul asked the party leaders to ensure all necessary arrangements for the success of the digital rally in Jammu and Kashmir..

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Change in washing habits can minimise marine pollution, study suggests

Marine pollution can be reduced by bringing small changes in ones laundry habits, according to a new study. The findings have been published by the scientific journal PLOS ONE.Every time you wash your clothes, thousands of tiny microfibres ...

Malls, restaurants, hotels in Bhopal to reopen from Monday

Shopping malls, hotels and restaurants located outside the COVID-19 containment zones in Bhopal have been allowed to reopen from Monday, a senior official said. Bhopal district administration on Sunday issued revised orders under the CrPC 1...

Received death threats after denying Sachin Tendulkar his 100th ton: Tim Bresnan

England pacer Tim Bresnan has revealed that he and Australian umpire Rod Tucker both received death threats after taking Sachin Tendulkars wicket on 91, denying his 100th international century, during the 2011 Test at The Oval. This ball, i...

Kiren Rijiju hopes of starting sporting events in next couple of months

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said that the country should be able to start some sporting events within the next couple of months. Rijiju was doing an Instagram live session with table tennis player Mani...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020