4 killed as speeding car falls into drain in Gr Noida

4 killed as speeding car falls into drain in Gr NoidaPTI | Noida | Updated: 07-06-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 23:22 IST
Four people died allegedly after they lost control over their car and it fell into a drain in Greater Noida on Sunday, police said. There were five people in the car and one of them survived the accident in Bisrakh area, they said.
"Three of them died at the spot and two were rushed to a nearby hospital where one more succumbed while the fifth person is undergoing treatment," a police statement said. “They all were in a Maruti WagonR, which has a registration number of Delhi,” it stated.
Those dead have been identified as S Balakrishnan, N Ram Subramnyam, Jagdeeshan and Ronal Meeka, police said, adding V Hariharan is hospitalised..
