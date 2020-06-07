Man, 2 sons held for killing relative in Ghaziabad

A man, along with his two sons, allegedly killed his brother-in-law by firing at him indiscriminately in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place around 3 pm on Saturday in Krishna Vihar colony when Rajkumar and his two sons -- Kalash and Harsh -- allegedly killed their relative Akash alias Bobby (28), they said.

All the three accused have been arrested, police said. An official said there was a dispute between Rajkumar and the victim as the former's daughter Kajal had divorced her husband last year and started living with Akash.

Kajal was married 10 years ago and has an eight-year-old son, the official added. Rajkumar, along with his two sons, went to the house of his brother-in-law and allegedly opened indiscriminate fire at him, Superintendent of Police (rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun told PTI.

Rajkumar, Kalash and Harsh had allegedly locked Akash's family members in a room before they fired multiple bullets at him in front of Kajal, the police said. At least five used cartridges of 315-bore gun were recovered from the spot and the number of bullets that hit Bobby will be ascertained after autopsy, they said.

The trio was going to a police station in an E-rickshaw after the murder, but they surrendered and confessed to the crime before a police team which intercepted them, the police said. The body has been sent for post-mortem and the three accused sent to jail, the police said.