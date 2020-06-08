Haryana ministers campaign door-to-door on first year of Modi 2.0

Left Menu
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-06-2020 00:15 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 00:15 IST
Haryana government ministers on Sunday went door to door to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi government's first year of second term. Education Minister Kanwar Pal said the Modi government has "remarkable achievements" like abrogating Article 370, forming two new union territories and passing the triple talaq bill in Parliament.

In Jagadhri, the minister distributed pamphlets to people highlighting achievements of the central government, according to a press statement. Pal said the Union government strengthened the spirit of nationalism by abrogating Article 370 and forming two new union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. "Similarly, to protect the rights of Muslim women, triple talaq bill was passed,” he said.

State Congress president Kumari Selja attacked the ruling party and asked “what is their achievement which they are celebrating”. She also questioned the timing of the celebrations, saying "when the world is fighting the coronavirus pandemic, they are going around in celebratory mode”. The education minister said timely measures taken by the government has made it possible to overcome the coronavirus situation. The migrant workers who wanted to return to their homes were sent to their native states by 'Special Shramik' trains, he said.

Pal said the country will touch new heights of self-reliance and economic development under the leadership of Modi.  Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Sandeep Singh conducted an awareness campaign in Ismailabad of Kurukshetra district, while Minister of State for Women and Child Development Kamlesh Dhanda covered village Khedi Sandal of Kaithal district. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and with his mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas', the country is moving forward in all fields, BJP MP from Kurukshetra Nayab Singh Saini said during his door-to-door campaign at a village in Kaithal district.

Saini said the BJP will run the programme till June 14 to aware people about the achievements of the Modi government's first year of second term. On June 2, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while addressing reporters digitally said the one year of the Modi government's second term would always be remembered as a year full of historic achievements.   It would also be known for its tough and big decisions that have changed the country's image worldwide, Khattar had said.

