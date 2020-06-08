Traffic jam at DND flyway as Delhi borders open
A traffic jam was witnessed at the Delhi-Noida Direct flyway on Monday morning as the borders of the national capital were opened after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's nod for inter-state movement.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 11:40 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 11:40 IST
A traffic jam was witnessed at the Delhi-Noida Direct flyway on Monday morning as the borders of the national capital were opened after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's nod for inter-state movement. However, several commuters complained that they were not being allowed to enter Noida.
"I was coming from Palam and going towards Noida for office and they are not letting us in without a pass. Before this, I was never asked for a pass," said Dharamvir Singh, a commuter. Another commuter said that "They are not letting us go and that too without giving us any reason."
On Sunday, Chief Minister Kejriwal had announced that Delhi's borders will be opened for inter-state movement from Monday following weeks of closure due the COVID-19 lockdown. (ANI)
